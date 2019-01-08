Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 8-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected on Tuesday in most parts while partly cloudy in upper Punjab of the country. However, light rain with snowfall is expected in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, the PMD advisory added.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country on Tuesday.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01, Chillas trace.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -15°C, Astore, kalam -12°C, Gupis -08°C, Bagrote, Hunza -07°C, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Dir, Quetta, Kalat -05°C, Muree, Rawalakot -04°C, Chitral, Gilgit, Kakul, Drosh -03°C, Lower Dir -02, Mirkhani, Dalbandin, Garhi duppata, Balakot and Risalpur -01°C.