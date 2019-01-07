Pakistan, Iran, India to play friendly Kabaddi matches in Jhang

FAISALABAD: Pakistan, India and Iran will play friendly Kabaddi matches at Mai Heer Stadium Jhang on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar told APP on Monday that Kabaddi teams of Pakistan White, Pakistan Green, India and Iran will contest against each other at Mai Heer Stadium on Tuesday.

All arrangements have been finalized to hold Kabaddi matches in a befitting manner.



The visit of Iranian and Indian Kabaddi teams will help in promotion of game at grass roots level, he added.