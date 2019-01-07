Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani man was martyred and woman sustained injuries as Indian occupation forces along resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said Indian occupation forces along LOC resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector along LOC, resulting 26 years old citizen Azeem embraced shahadat while a woman got injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to those posts targeting civil population.

Ceasefire Violations along LOC are on the increase yet again, it added.