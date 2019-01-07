close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 7, 2019

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces at LoC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 07, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani man was martyred and woman sustained injuries as Indian occupation forces along resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said Indian occupation forces along LOC resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector along LOC, resulting 26 years old citizen Azeem embraced shahadat while a woman got injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to those posts targeting civil population.

Ceasefire Violations along LOC are on the increase yet again, it added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan