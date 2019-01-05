close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Watch: PM Imran stands up to clap as Turkish band plays Pakistan's national song

Sat, Jan 05, 2019

Prime MInister Imran Khan rose to his feet  to show his admiration for a Turkish band that played a national song of Pakistan during a reception hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan..

A  video shows Pakistani and Turkish leaders enjoying their meals as the group plays "Tera Pakistan Hai Ye Mera Pakistan Hai".

Prime Minister Khan stands up and claps   as the band concludes its performance. 

The prime minister   on Thursday reached  Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.

