Sat Jan 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 5, 2019

In pictures: Imran Khan's visit to Turkey

Sat, Jan 05, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Turkey on two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.

Here are some pictures of premier's visit to Turkey:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Friday prayers together at Millat Mosque in Ankara.
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish leader at a meeting


To pay tribute to the founder of modern Turkey, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani delegation visited the Mausoleum of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, laid floral wreath at his grave and noted his remarks in the Golden Book.
PM Khan and his delegation arriving at Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk mausoleum  
rime Minister Imran Khan  penned down his remarks in the Golden Book at Ataturk's mausoleum
PM Khan's remarks in the Golden Book
PM Imran Khan during his visit to the shrine of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi
PM Imran Khan visits Allama Iqbal's symbolic grave near Rumi's shrine 

PM Khan addressed the Business Community at Türkiye Odalar ve Borsalar Birliği (TOBB).

PM Khan at Rumi museum in Konya, Turkey. 
PM Khan is being received at the airport upon his arrival in Turkey


