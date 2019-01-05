In pictures: Imran Khan's visit to Turkey

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Turkey on two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.



The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.



Here are some pictures of premier's visit to Turkey:







