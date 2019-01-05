Blast leaves six injured in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Peshawar: At least six people including a woman have been injured in a blast in Sadar Kali Bhari area of the provincial capital, Geo News reported on Saturday.
The police said the explosion was caused by an explosive device planted in a vehicle.
The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast that was so loud that it shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings.
A large number of security personnel were dispatched to the area which has been cordoned off .
Rescuers said the injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
