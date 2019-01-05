close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Blast leaves six injured in Peshawar

Sat, Jan 05, 2019

Peshawar: At least six people including a woman have been injured in a blast in Sadar Kali Bhari area of the provincial capital, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The police said the explosion was caused by an explosive device planted in a vehicle.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the  blast that  was so loud that it shattered the  windowpanes  of nearby buildings.

A large number of security personnel  were dispatched to the area which has been cordoned off .

Rescuers said the injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.


