Toni Storm, a WWE star, deletes social media accounts after private photos leaked

Leaked photos of Toni Storm, a rising WWE star, have taken the social media by storm, with fellow wrestlers and fans voicing support for the 23-year-old professional wrestler.

According to reports, Toni Rossall who is widely known as Toni Storm, has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after some "hacked" and nude photos of her appeared on the internet.

Tweeting her support, former SmackDown general manager Paige wrote" “It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this.”

Her fans created #WeSupportToni hashtag after the photo leaks .

Rossall was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but lived most of her youth in Australia.

