Fri Jan 04, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 4, 2019

Toni Storm, a WWE star, deletes social media accounts after private photos leaked

Leaked photos of Toni Storm,  a rising WWE star,  have  taken the social media by storm, with fellow wrestlers and  fans voicing support for the  23-year-old professional  wrestler. 

According to reports, Toni Rossall who is widely known as Toni Storm,  has deleted  her  Twitter and Instagram accounts after  some "hacked" and nude photos  of her appeared on the internet.

 Tweeting her support, former SmackDown general manager Paige wrote"   “It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this.”

Her  fans created #WeSupportToni hashtag after the photo leaks .

Rossall was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but lived most of her youth in Australia.

