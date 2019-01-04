Pakistan Weather Forecast: Rain-thunderstorm with snow expected in Malakand, Hazara on Friday - 4-1-2019

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning / night hours. Snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Friday.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions. Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

Snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam -11, Skardu -10°C, Gupis, Astore -07°C, Bagrote -06°C, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Hunza -04°C, Dir -03°C, Chitral, Parachinar, Gilgit -02°C, Kakul, Kalat -01°C.