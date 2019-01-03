NAB Karachi arrests ex DC Malir Kazi Jan Muhammad

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi arrested an accused namely Kazi Jan Muhammad, former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir, for his involvement in alleged illegal transfer of land.



Accused Jan Muhammad was wanted in an investigation regarding illegal disposal of government land in Sector 31 and 31, Scheme-33 Karachi, said a statement on Thursday.

The accused allegedly issued fake sanads /allotment orders as Deputy Commissioner Malir of fake Goth named Abdullah Shah Gazi Block F-II, in connivance with other revenue officials.

The value of the land illegally disposed off by accused is worth Rs 2.5 billion approximately.

Accused Jan Muhammad is wanted in several other cases of NAB as well.