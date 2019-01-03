Aishwarya recalls moment when Abhishek proposed to her

Aishwarya’s marriage with Abhishek has been one of the most successful Bollywood weddings so far.



In an interview given to Filmfare recently, the ravishing beauty opened up about the moment husband Abhishek went down on his knees to propose to his ladylove on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, as well as the reaction her co-star Hrithik Roshan had to the news.

“Of course I recall,” Aishwarya said when asked about her engagement.

The ‘Fanney Khan’ actress added, “Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’" while Duggu (Hrithik), gave her an excited thumbs up.

Aishwarya recalled that the crew was filming the Khwaja Mere Khwaja scene that day and how bizarre the experience was, considering that it, too, is about a wedding.

“We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre.”

Shortly after, Ash and Abhishek made their relationship public post their engagement.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

The couple has appeared in many films including Dhoom 2, Raavan and Guru – where they fell in love with each other apparently.

The duo is all set to feature together in an upcoming film called ‘Gulab Jaamun’.