close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 3, 2019

Farrukh Saleem not govt spokesman: Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday clarified that Farukh Saleem was not spokesman of government of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the minister said, “We ought to have appointed him as spokesman on economy but later it transpired that PM office has banned any hiring, so his appointment could not transpire and he is free to have any opinion.

The clarification came after the scholar criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over its failure to address financial crisis.

The minister on October 09 had announced on Twitter that Dr Farrukh Saleem will be government’s spokesperson on energy and economy issues.

Latest News

More From Pakistan