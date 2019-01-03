Farrukh Saleem not govt spokesman: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday clarified that Farukh Saleem was not spokesman of government of Pakistan.



In a tweet, the minister said, “We ought to have appointed him as spokesman on economy but later it transpired that PM office has banned any hiring, so his appointment could not transpire and he is free to have any opinion.

The clarification came after the scholar criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over its failure to address financial crisis.

The minister on October 09 had announced on Twitter that Dr Farrukh Saleem will be government’s spokesperson on energy and economy issues.