India vs Australia: Rock-like Pujara scores third century of Australia series

SYDNEY: Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position at 239 for four in the decisive fourth and final Test.



The rock-like number three has been by far the best batsman from either side across the series against Australia, and brought up his ton in Sydney with a boundary off Mitchell Starc.

It was another innings of patience and concentration, with the 30-year-old reaching three figures in 199 balls with 13 fours.

The landmark was his 18th century in his 68th Test and follows a stellar 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne.

Pujara came to the crease when opener KL Rahul was out for nine and, as he has done all series, quickly dug in.

He survived a review decision for caught behind on 12 but was otherwise unmovable.

The experienced right-hander tends not to play much white ball cricket and has credited the extra time he has to prepare for Tests as key to his performances.