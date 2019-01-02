Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simmba’ crosses 100 crore mark

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and newbie Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Simmba’ has crossed 100 crore mark and collected 124 crore in just five days of its release on December 28.



Rahit Shetty directed film Simmba also stars Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana.

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s second film after Padmaavat to cross 100 crore mark.

Simmba had grossed 585 crore worldwide.