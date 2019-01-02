Pakistani-American Rabeea Collier becomes District Court judge in Texas

Pakistani American woman Rabeea Collier has become judge of the 113th District Court in Harris Country in US state of Taxas.

Rabeea Collier, a Democrat, has practiced law for 12 years.



She is married to Robert Collier, an attorney. They have two sons and live in North Houston.



She has served as a board member of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers' Association and Association of Women Attorneys.



Rabeea has also served on the Women in the Profession Committee of the State Bar of Texas.

She is a graduate of Kingwood High School in Houston, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

Ms Collier has worked on grassroots efforts and supported other national and local Democratic candidates.