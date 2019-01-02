close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 2, 2019

PM Imran Khan's teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

LAHORE: Imran Khan's teacher at  Aitchison College    Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passed away on  Wednesday. He was  101.

"Aitchison College mourns the passing of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands MBE, CMG, HI, SPk who left us quietly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. after a brief illness," said a statement. 

Also read: PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

"Born on October 21, 1917 and affectionately known to all as ‘The Major’, we acknowledge the life of a soldier, teacher, gentleman, story-teller, mountaineer and humanitarian whose life was devoted in service to others and especially his adopted country Pakistan," the statement said.

Aitchison College is   the alma matter of  Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Landlands served Pakistan Pak Army,  Aitchison College , Razmak Cadet College   Langlands School/College Chitral during his career.

Condolence started pouring in on Twitter as the announcement of his demise was  made by Aitchison College.

Here is a video message from Imran Khan  on the 100th birthday of   Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands.



Latest News

More From Pakistan