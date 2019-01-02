PM Imran Khan's teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passes away

LAHORE: Imran Khan's teacher at Aitchison College Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passed away on Wednesday. He was 101.

"Aitchison College mourns the passing of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands MBE, CMG, HI, SPk who left us quietly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. after a brief illness," said a statement.



"Born on October 21, 1917 and affectionately known to all as ‘The Major’, we acknowledge the life of a soldier, teacher, gentleman, story-teller, mountaineer and humanitarian whose life was devoted in service to others and especially his adopted country Pakistan," the statement said.



Aitchison College is the alma matter of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Landlands served Pakistan Pak Army, Aitchison College , Razmak Cadet College Langlands School/College Chitral during his career.



Condolence started pouring in on Twitter as the announcement of his demise was made by Aitchison College.

Here is a video message from Imran Khan on the 100th birthday of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands.







