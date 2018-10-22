Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday posted a photograph on his Facebook account with his teacher  Major Geoffrey Douglas, wishing him a very happy 101st birthday.

Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, who turned 101 on Sunday (October 21, 2018), was   honoured  by Imran Khan for his remarkable services to the country.

Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands birthday is celebrated at Aitchison College every year, where  a number of his former colleagues, academics, and students attend the event.

He was born on Oct 21, 1917 in Yorkshire England. After the Second World War broke out in 1939, he joined the British Army and volunteered for services in the Indian Army. When British India witnessed independence he was transferred to the Pakistan Army, which he willingly accepted.

He was holding the rank of a major when he retired. On the request of [president] Ayub Khan he stayed here and was given a job at Aitchison College in 1954. In 1974, he was made the head master of Prep School.

In 1979, he was appointed as principal to Razmak Cadet College. He served there till 1989 and took over as principal of Sayurj Public School, Chitral, which was at its initial stages.

Langlands developed the school, expanded it, purchased land for it and made constructions thereon after raising funds for it.

The school was renamed after him and is now called the Langlands School and College, Chitral. Langlands served as the principal till the age of 95.

Langlands was honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Order of St. Michael and St. George, Order of British Empire and OBE by the Queen of England for his lifelong contribution to humanity and education.


