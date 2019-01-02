Usman Shinwari delivers Big Bash League's fastest ball

Ace Pakistani bowler Usman Shinwari did wonders with his exceptional bowling stint in the Big Bash League by delivering the season’s fastest ball.



Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, Usman Shinwari’s magical spin against the Melbourne Stars proved to be astoundingly fast.

According to reports, Shinwari delivered the ball at a staggering speed of 151 km/hr. For this feat, the internet is in high appraisals of him and has been lauding Shinwari’s performance since then.

Shinwari was signed by the Melbourne Renegades for Big Bash League's ongoing edition in November.

Speaking about his inclusion in the team, Shinwari had earlier said, “I have watched the Big Bash with interest in recent years and I’ve been impressed with the quality of the competition,”



He added, “I’m hoping I can bring something different to the team with my bowling and help the Renegades push for success.”