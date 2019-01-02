Pakistan’s first electronic grave belongs to Dr Ruth Pfau

KARACHI: In a ground-breaking invention, Pakistan introduced its first-ever electronic grave that functions on the QR scan technology.



Located in Karachi in the 'Gora Cemetery', the grave belongs to late German-born philanthropist Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

The smart electronic grave comes with a bar code that visitors can scan on their phones to access information about the late humanitarian and the lifelong services she rendered in helping out lepers.

After devoting almost 55 years of her life to this mission, Dr Pfau passed away at the age of 87 on August 10, 2017 leaving many deeply aggrieved.

She had been honoured with a state funeral that was broadcasted nationally.



Hailed as the ‘Mother Teresa of Pakistan’, Dr Pfau still lives on in people's hearts that she had touched over the years in her effort of making Pakistan leprosy-free.