Maulana Tariq Jameel stable after successful angioplasty

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has undergone successful angioplasty to restore blood flow in one of his arteries. He was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday in Johar Town after he complained of chest pain.



As per details, a stent was inserted into his clogged artery to clear the blockage. It holds the artery open and allows blood to flow more freely. Maulana has been advised complete rest. His condition is said to be stable now.

Tariq Jameel, the most popular preacher of Tablighi Jamaat, who has travelled extensively to preach Islam, returned to Pakistan from Canada last night.



Jameel ranked No 40 on the list of the 'World's 500 Most Influential Muslims', which describes him as a "prominent Deobandi scholar who is also one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan".

“He belongs to the Tablighi Jamaat group and his lectures focus on the subject of self-purification, avoidance of violence, observance of Allah’s orders and pursuing the way of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),” according to the Maulana’s profile on 'The Muslim 500'.

Maulana Tariq Jamil hails from Tulamba near Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal district. After completing pre-medical studies, Maulana Tariq was admitted to the King Edward Medical College in Lahore. It was there — under the influence of members of the Tablighi Jamaat — that his focus changed to Islamic Education.

He received Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, where he studied the holy Quran, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.