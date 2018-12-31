New year 2019 begins with a bang in New Zealand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The new year of 2019 has arrived as the first sun of the new year emerged first in New Zealand after its city Auckland said goodbye to 2018 and got the world's new year celebrations officially underway.
With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones.
The new year of 2019 has arrived as the first sun of the new year emerged first in New Zealand after its city Auckland said goodbye to 2018 and got the world's new year celebrations officially underway.
With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones.