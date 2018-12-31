close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 31, 2018

New year 2019 begins with a bang in New Zealand

World

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 31, 2018

The new year of 2019 has arrived as the first sun of the new year emerged first in New Zealand after its city Auckland said goodbye to 2018 and got the world's new year celebrations officially underway.

With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones.

