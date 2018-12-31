Rani Mukerji gets slammed online for controversial take on #MeToo movement

Famed Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is under hot waters after her controversial stance on the #MeToo movement was met with immense censure by internet users.



Speaking at a roundtable discussion moderated by film critic Rajeev Masand that featured some top-of-the-line actresses including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, the ‘Hichki’ starlet said that it is rather women who should be taught to be physically strong and courageous to shield themselves from sexual harassers.

Responding to a question regarding what change has the movement brought with itself, Rani said, “I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself."

However, Rani's viewpoint did not receive approval from the fellow actresses. Deepika, for instance, said, “I don't think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA."

Rani further said that martial arts and self-defence should be made compulsory in schools, adding that "you have to take the responsibility of your own self."

Deepika again countered, “But why to even bring it to the point where girls should learn self-defence.”

Even, Anushka agreed to Deepika's point, however, Rani wasn't convinced as she later added, “You can’t tell mothers how to bring up their children."

Rani’s controversial statement did not fare well with netizens who slammed the actress for belonging to a privileged background and for being ‘ignorant’.

The #MeToo movement reached India after former model and actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. It opened the floodgates of many women calling out prominent men in the industry for sexual harassment.