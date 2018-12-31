close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2018

Hotel manager injured in Murree firing over refusal to allot room

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 31, 2018

MURREE: After a short argument, a man on Sunday reportedly opened fire in a Murree hotel near GPO Chawk leaving the manager  wounded.

As per details, the firing incident took place after the argument between the hotel manager and the person over refusal to allot the hotel room to Masab,  who is said to be the son of an influential figure of Murree.

Asif, manager of the hotel, was injured as a result of fire, however, the suspect fled from the scene after the incident. The wounded  manager was immediately rushed to Rawalpindi hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police have launched the investigation into the matter after receiving the CCTV footage to apprehend the  culprit.


