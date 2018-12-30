Pakistan foreign minister visits Qatar to discuss Afghan peace process

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Qatar on one day official visit during which he would discuss Afghan peace process and overall situation in the region, according to a statement posted on ruling party's Twitter account.

He was received by high officials of the Qatri Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Doha.



Qureshi was due to meet Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud.

According to the statement, the foreign minister is expected to discuss the Afghan peace process, bilateral relations and other important regional and global issues.



