Pakistani taxi driver wins hearts of Indian

LAHORE: A Pakistani taxi driver namely Ahmed has won the hearts of Indian on social media for his love and brotherhood for an Indian guest.



According to details, Prabhdeep Singh, an Indian national visited Lahore to attend the wedding ceremony of his friend. Singh was warmly welcomed in Pakistan, however, the most fascinating thing that won his heart was friendly gesture of a Pakistani taxi driver Ahmed.

Prabhdeep Singh took to Twitter to share his feelings and experience of traveling with Ahmed.

Singh tweets, “I have taken Uber in five continents but my best Uber experience was earlier this week in Pakistan.”

He added “Ahmed dropped me to Wagah border from Lahore. Refused to take money because I am an Indian and a guest. Waited till I crossed the border. Spoke about love and brotherhood.”



