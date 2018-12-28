close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

COAS Gen. Bajwa installs Lt-Gen. Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force.

Inter Services Public Relations said General Bajwa visited Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber where he installed General Bilal Akbar as its Colonel Commandant.

A large number of serving /retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion.

Later while interacting with Officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force, COAS General Bajwa appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.

