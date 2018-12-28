No one can scare PPP, says Zardari after name placed on ECL

GHOTKI: Hours after the government placed the top PPP leadership on the Exit Control List (ECL), Asif Zardari said no one can scare him and the party and that they will continue to raise the issue of peoples' rights.



The PPP supremo was addressing a gathering in Ghotki where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also spoke.

We ensured that the provinces get their due share through the 18th Amendment, he said asking why Ghotki is deprived of its rights.

Don't be scare, we know how to face these tactics, he told the gathering.

Neither can anyone scare your leadership nor can bow them down, Zardari further said.

The federal cabinet on Thursday decided put 172 suspects, including ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sind Murad Ali Shah, on the no fly list for their involvement in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Briefing journalists about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said the Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza were among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts.