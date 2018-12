ECL list issued: Zardari, Bilawal, CM Murad barred from leaving Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the names of all 172 accused in multi-billion rupee fake accounts scam on the exit control list. The list includes Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto, CM Murad Ali Shah and several Sindh ministers.



The federal cabinet on Thursday had decided to put 172 suspects, including senior PPP leaders on the ECL for their involvement in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Briefing journalists about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Information Minster Fawad Chaudhry said the Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza were among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts.

They all were added to the no-fly list along with Asif Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur, who is currently a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Pakistan Peoples' Party

Asif Ali Zardari (PPP Co-chairman), Bilawal Bhutto Zardar (Chairman PPP), Faryal Talpur (MPA), Mukesh Chawla (Sindh Minister), Qaim Ali Shah (ex-Chief Minister), Sohail Anwar Sial (MPA), Syed Murad Ali Shah (Chief Minister), Ali Nawaz Mehar (MPA), Imtiaz Sheikh (Minister)

Omni Group

Abdul Ghani Majid, Ali Kamal Majeed, Anwar Majid Khawaja, Khawaja M. Salman Younis (Chief Officer), Muhammad Arif Khan, Mustafa Zulquernain Majid, Nazli Majeed, Nimr Majid Khawaja, Syed Zeeshan Ali Warsi (M/s Technoman Kinetics), Muhammad Hasan Brohi (Employee)

Summit Bank

Ahsan Raza Durrani (President), Hussain Lawai (President), Muhammad Nasir Sheikh ( Operation Manager), Zaheer Ismail

Sindh Bank

Ahsan Tariq (President), M. Bilal Shaikh (President), Mst. Sarwat Azeem (Manager), Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmed (Manager), Nadeem Altaf (Group Head Credit, Sindh Bank)

National Bank of Pakistan

Syed Ali Raza (President), Masud Karim Shaikh (Head Corporate), Nadeem Anwar Ilyas (Head Corporate)

SECP



Ali Azeem Ikram (Executive Director)



Sindh government

Nisar Ahmed Shaikh (Addl. Secretary Finance), Saqib Soomro (Secretary Land Utilization), Sohail Rajput (Secretary Finance), Syed Zameer Haider (Secretary Industries), Agha Wasif (Secretary Energy), Ali Akbar Abro (XEN Sindh Coal Authority), Hasan Raza Abbasi (CEO Sind Transmission & Dispatch Company), Hassan Ally Memon (Chairman PD SID), Kazijaan Mohammad (Deputy Commissioner Malir), Manzoor Qadir Kaka (DG SBCA), Syed Shah Nawaz Nadir (Director STDC), Zulfiqar Ali Shah (Member R & S (BOR)