Why Deepika Padukone is ‘proud’ of hubby Ranveer Singh?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has praised her husband Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Simmba slated to be released on Friday, December 28.



Deepika attended the special Simmba screening, along with her father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika.

Interacting with media, Ranveer Singh revealed that his wife Deepika Padukone told him that she is very proud of his performance in Simmba, NDTV reported.

Ranveer said, "Deepika is very proud of me and as well as Rohit (Shetty) sir.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba will open in theaters on December 28.

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn (in a cameo appearance).