FIA arrests 22 Pakistanis posing as footballers after deportation from Japan

Picture shows the main entrance of a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) building. — APP/File

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 22 men who pretended to be part of a professional football team after they were deported by Japanese immigration officials over fake travel papers.

The impersonators, dressed in football kits, claimed they were registered with the Pakistan Football Federation and had scheduled matches with a Japanese club.

However, during questioning, Japanese immigration officials detected the fraud and deported the group back to Pakistan.

The FIA said the main suspect, Malik Waqas, who had registered a fake football club under the name Golden Football Trial, has been arrested in Gujranwala.

A case has been registered at the FIA’s Gujranwala police station and further inquiries are ongoing. Investigators said the organiser charged each man Rs4 million for the trip.

Authorities said all 22 individuals were trained to act like professional players and provided with forged documents.

During questioning, Waqas admitted he had earlier sent 17 people to Japan in January 2024 using the same modus operandi.