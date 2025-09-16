IHC orders removal of PTA chairman

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman addresses at an event on August 6, 2024. — Facebook@Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the dismissal of Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman from his position as chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.