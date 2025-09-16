 
IHC orders removal of PTA chairman

Court issues 99-page judgement ordering PTA chairman’s removal, calls for temporary replacement appointment

By Awais Yousafzai
September 16, 2025
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman addresses at an event on August 6, 2024. — Facebook@Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the dismissal of Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman from his position as chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 