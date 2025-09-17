PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for day-long Saudi Arabia visit today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 3, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Saudi Arabia today (Thursday) for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the premier will be accompanied by senior cabinet members during the trip.

During the visit, the premier will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership,” the FO statement read.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust,” the Foreign Office said, adding that the trip will provide an important opportunity for both leaders to consolidate ties and explore new avenues of collaboration.

It is to be noted that since assuming office, PM Shehbaz Sharif has visited Saudi Arabia several times. In October 2024, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed 34 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing private sector collaboration and boosting commercial partnerships.

This year, the prime minister has made two official visits to Saudi Arabia. His first, from March 19-22, focused on strengthening trade, investment, and economic ties. The premier visited again from June 5-6 during the Eidul Adha in the Kingdom.

PM Shehbaz also held a meeting with MBS earlier this week on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. The summit was convened as a show of solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrikes on September 9 targeted Hamas leaders in the Gulf state.

During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the emerging situation following Israel’s aggression.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep appreciation for Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership in uniting the Muslim Ummah during this critical time and assured Pakistan’s full diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where Pakistan is a non-permanent member, as well as in other multilateral forums, including the OIC.

The Saudi crown prince appreciated Pakistan’s active diplomatic role at the UNSC and OIC in demonstrating solidarity with Qatar.