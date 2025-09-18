PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: In a major twist in the Toshakhana 2 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, key witnesses have confessed to deliberately undervaluing a gifted jewellery set, Geo News reported.

The concerned confessional statements are of Khan's former personal secretary, Inamullah Shah, and private appraiser of the Bulgari jewellery set, Sohaib Abbasi.

The jewellery set was gifted to Khan and his wife by the Saudi royal family when the former held the office of the PM.

In his statement recorded before the court, Shah said that he not only received "double salaries" from both the PTI and his government job from 2019 to 2021, but also coerced a private appraiser to undervalue the Bulgari jewellery set.

"I asked [Sohaib] Abbasi to reduce the value of the jewellery set," he said.

"I was fired from the job due to Bushra Bibi's displeasure; there was no complaint of double salary [she] was suspicious that my brother has links with Jahangir Tareen," Shah remarked, adding that he was posted in Bani Gala as the comptroller of the Prime Minister's House (PMO).

Echoing his remarks, private appraiser Abbasi admitted to undervaluing the jewellery set due to fear and at the direction of Khan's former principal secretary who told him to value it at Rs5 million.

"[Inamullah] Shah threatened that if the value is not reduced, he will be blacklisted from government departments," Abbasi told the court.

The appraiser further said that he has recorded his confessional statement regarding undervaluing the jewellery set before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as well as a magistrate.

As per NAB officials, the Bulgari jewellery set's actual worth was at Rs75 million, but the former PM undervalued it via the private appraiser at Rs5.9 million, which included a necklace, bracelet, earrings and a ring.

Toshakhana 2 case

The reference filed by NAB was related to a jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband Khan was the prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Khan and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

It alleged that the former first lady received the jewellery set — comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace a pair of earrings — on her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. It said the PTI founder and his wife illegally kept the jewellery set.

The reference states that the deputy military secretary briefed the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewellery set, which it mentioned, was not deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewellery company sold the necklace for €300,000 and earrings for €80,000 on May 25, 2018. The information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery valued at Rs10.50 million back then.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewellery set is approximately Rs35.28 million. The national exchequer suffered a loss of approximately Rs35.28 million after the jewellery was undervalued, as per the reference.

The couple was indicted in the said case in December 2024 by a special Islamabad court which rejected their acquittal pleas.

The Toshakhana 2 case is not to be mixed with the first Toshakhana case wherein the couple was sentenced to 14 years in prison and was handed down a fine of Rs1.57 billion — Rs787 million each — in January.

The couple's sentence in the first (old) Toshakhana case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April 2024.