IHC's Justice Jahangiri barred from judicial work

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday barred Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties until the Supreme Judicial Council rules on a petition pending against him.

A divisional bench of the IHC, led by Chief Justice (CJ) Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justice Mohammad Azam Khan announced the ruling on a petition filed by Mian Dawood.

Meanwhile, the two-member bench sought Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan’s assistance over the matter of the maintainability of the plea. The court also appointed lawyers Barrister Zafarullah Khan and Ashtar Ausaf as amici curiae.

Following the ruling, the IHC issued a revised duty roster for September 17 to 19, excluding Justice Jahangiri from all benches.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the IHC’s ruling.

Addressing a joint press conference at the high court bar, IBC’s Raja Aleem Abbasi said: “Preventing a judge from working is the darkest day in the history of the judiciary. Supreme Court should take suo motu notice.”

He announced a complete strike tomorrow at the IHC and district courts, along with protest rallies against the ruling.

Only the Supreme Judicial Council can review the conduct of a judge,” Abbasi said, adding that a judge can only be removed under Article 209 of the Constitution.