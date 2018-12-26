Junoon’s ‘Reunion Concert’ wins hearts of Karachiites

The Junoon's Salman Ahmed, Ali Azmat and Brian roused a jam-packed audience with their extraordinary lively performance at the 'Reunion Concert' on Tuesday night.



The Karachiites were enthralled with an an outstanding live music event by the renowned rock band at the Moin Khan Academy. The music admirers greeted, Salman Ahmed, Ali Azmat and Brian, who performed the Sufi music, rock and romantic songs in their signature style.

The music lovers had gathered under the open sky to thoroughly enjoy and reciprocate to the performing stars electrifying the atmosphere.



The concert kicked off with the immortal song “Hey Jazba JunooN Tu Himmat Na Haar” mesmerised the fans, who could not bar themselves from shaking their legs.

Several showbiz starts also glamorized the event with their participation. Prior to the performance of the ‘Junoon’, the audience was feted by the ‘Khumariaan,’ ‘Sound of Kolachi,’ ‘Tamasha’ and the Lyari Underground bands.