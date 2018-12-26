Fatima Sana breaks silence on link-up rumours with superstar Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh, who stunned fans with her acting skills in Bollywood's Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, has rubbished the rumours of link-up with co-star Aamir Khan.

Responding to a question in a recent interview with Bollywood Hangama she said: "It’s very weird. My mother keeps on watching TV and the other day she showed me, ‘Your photo has come’ and I was like ‘Read the headline to know what’s written.’ I used to get disturbed and I felt like I should explain myself."



“If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it,” she added.



She shared her experience that that the rumours used to disturb her initially, and she used to feel the need to explain herself. “But now,” she said, “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you.”



Fatima is often spotted attending Aamir’s parties, and posing with his family - wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira.



Bollywood actress has shown her talent in two films, co-starred with Aamir Khan. Their first, the sports drama Dangal, was a box office success, going on to make more than Rs 2000 crore worldwide and becoming the most successful Bollywood film ever.

While the second film, this year’s historical action-adventure Thugs of Hindostan, is considered one of the biggest commercial disappointments of 2018.