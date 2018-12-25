PML-N says ‘selected’ PM indulging in selective accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has threatened to hold protests inside and outside the Parliament, saying “selected Prime Minister is indulging in selective accountability” against opposition parties.



“NAB has failed to produce any evidence against Nawaz Sharif’s corruption. The verdict given in Al-Azizia case is based on nothing but assumptions,” said former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a news conference in the capital city of Islamabad on Tuesday.

Mr Iqbal was accompanied by former Punjab governor Muhammad Zabair, Rana Sanaullah, Musadik Malik, Maryam Aurangzeb and Mushahidullah Khan.

Iqbal's remarks came a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to seven year in prison in Al-Azizia reference.

“Nawaz Sharif was punished for money sent to him by his son. Is that a crime?” he questioned.

The former interior minister said that a conspiracy was being hatched to install another ‘conventional league’ and ‘Q league’ in the shape of ruling PTI.

Terming the ongoing accountability process discriminatory, he said only PML-N leaders are arrested at the inquiry stage while PTI leaders, who have 10-year-old cases registered against them, are given dates of their own choice.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair said Jahangir Tareen and Aleema Khanum should be asked as to how they were able to transmit the money abroad. “If matter relating to Aleema is resolved by paying fine, then it means she committed some misdeed,” he opined.

Former Punjab law minister criticized Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, saying “There’s an ugly man who lives in the beautiful city of Rawalpindi is acting like a NAB spokesperson.”