Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets take guard duty at Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI: A smartly turned out contingent of Gentlemen Cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul mounted ceremonial guard at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam here today as a part of celebrations to mark the Father of the Nation’s birthday.

Lady Cadets from PMA also participated in this ceremony.

Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy reviewed the parade, laid floral wreath, presented salute and offered fateha.

It is worth mentioning that the first passing out parade of PMA was held on 25 December 1948.

It was reviewed by the then Governor General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin who presented Quaid-e-Azam banner to the champion company.



The Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul has the singular honour of being the only military institution, designated, as “Quaid-e-Azam’s Own” by the Quaid-e-Azam as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy.

The guard mounting ceremony by PMA Cadets is a regular annual feature to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.



