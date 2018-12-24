Corruption references: Nawaz vows to take legal course of action whatever AC decides

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said that they will take a legal course of action whatever the accountability court decides in Flagship and Al-Azizia steel mills references. It has been decided in his meeting with PLM-N President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.



Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Lahore ahead of the court's verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against the Sharif family. He also held a comprehensive meeting with his younger brother and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif at Ministers' Enclave.

Both the leaders reportedly discussed the option to approach other opposition parties once the verdict has been issued.

Meanwhile Maryam Nawaz Sharif has broken silence and expressed her intention to play her role as a PML-N’s worker in order to raise voice for Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Quoting sources, the channel reported that Maryam Nawaz met her father Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and decided to play an active part in the party’s future politics.

She was quoted as saying that the accountability court's decisions that were meant to distance her father from the masses were grounded in baseless assumptions.

Shahbaz has been in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with investigations in Ashiyana housing scam since October 5.

