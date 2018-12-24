close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 24, 2018

Corruption references: Nawaz vows to take legal course of action whatever AC decides

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said that they will take a legal course of action  whatever the accountability court decides in Flagship and Al-Azizia steel mills references. It has been decided in his  meeting  with PLM-N  President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from Lahore ahead of the court's verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against the Sharif family. He also held a comprehensive meeting with his younger brother and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif at Ministers' Enclave.

Both the leaders reportedly  discussed the option to   approach other opposition parties once the verdict has been issued.

Meanwhile Maryam Nawaz Sharif has  broken silence and expressed her intention to play her role as a PML-N’s worker in order to raise voice for Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Quoting sources, the channel reported that Maryam Nawaz met her father Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and decided to play an active part in the party’s future politics.

She was quoted as saying that the accountability court's decisions that were meant to distance her father from the masses were grounded in baseless assumptions.

Shahbaz has been in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with investigations in Ashiyana housing scam since October 5.

