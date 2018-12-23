Peshawar-Karachi high-speed train inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has inaugurated a high-speed train to facilitate people travelling between Peshawar and Karachi.



Rahman Baba Express comprising 10 economy-class coaches and a brake van will run between the cities with a total journey time of 26 hours and fare of Rs1,350.

It will pass through various cities including Nowshera, Attock City, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Landhi.

Passengers traveling via Rahman Baba Express on the first day (today) will be charged half the ticket.

“Rahman Baba Express is a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told media persons.

The railways minister said the entire rail track from Karachi to Peshawar would be upgraded, and passengers would soon be able to travel from Karachi to Peshawar in eight hours.

Three trains would be launched for safari tourism as well, he said, adding that people had voted for Imran Khan so that corrupt elements can be put behind bars.

He called for encroachments to be cleared from rail tracks, and lamented that the railways had handed out commissions in the past only to end up incurring financial losses.