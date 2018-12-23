FM Qureshi to embark on a four-nation tour from Dec 24

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he would embark on a visit to neighborcing countries as part of the government’s policy to strengthen bilateral ties and help Afghanistan find a lasting peace.



The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia from December 24 to 26.

According to a press release by Foreign Office, Qureshi will discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the senior leadership of these countries, to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is eager to strengthen ties with neighbours and regional partners.

The officials will also exchange views on the fast-changing regional and international environment.

Recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan will also be discussed during these meetings.

Pakistan has always maintained that the solution to the conflict in Afghanistan lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. The International community’s recent consensus to adopt this as the guiding principle to resolve the 40-years old Afghan conflict, vindicates Pakistan’s long held view, the press release said.

The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation, especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages.