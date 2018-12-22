Ali Tareen invites name suggestions for his PSL team

ISLAMABAD: Multan team owner Ali Tareen said that he would bring South Punjab cricket back to its former glory through his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.



Speaking to media persons, the young politician from Lodhran said that his aim was to develop local players, grounds and leagues in South Punjab.

“Inshahullah we will foster the local talent in Punjab’s southern region,” he said.

He also tweeted: “Glad to announce that the PSL will once again have a team from South Punjab! IA we will develop local players, grounds & leagues across the region. And bring South Punjab cricket back to its former glory!”

In another tweet, Tareen said that he would keep the name of Multan for the sixth PSL franchise.

“We will keep the name of Multan. But we can change 'Sultans'. We want a name that represents #South Punjab & captures it's spirit. Please send in your suggestions. The person whose suggestion we accept will be invited to watch a match with us and will get a big jhappi (optional).”