Inside pictures of Jinnah House, Mumbai; Pakistan, India claim property’s rights

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s residence in Mumbai has sparked disputes between India and Pakistan after the Indian government decided to transfer it to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The sea-facing bungalow, known as Jinnah House at the metropolis’ Malabar Hill was claimed by Pakistan in the past to move its Mumbai consulate to its premises.

Built in 1936 by Jinnah, the structure is said to have costed Rs200,000 and was occupied by him till he moved to Karachi, Pakistan following the partition in 1947.

The property was also claimed by Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia in August of 2007 who approached the Bombay High Court, asserting that as the sole heir, the custody should rightfully be handed over to her.

Reports revealed that Jinnah’s strong affection to the mansion led him to appeal the then-Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to assign his house to the European consulate who would treasure the architecture of the place. The deal, however, remained incomplete as Jinnah passed on in September 1948 before a decision could be reached.







