Jahangir Tareen ecstatic for son Ali Tareen

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahagir Khan Tareen extended best wishes to son Ali Tareen for winning the bid for sixth franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



In a twitter message, Jahangir Tareen said he was ecstatic for Ali Tareen Khan and all cricket enthusiasts of South Punjab who wished to see their region represented in the PSL.

He went on to say Ali has great passion for the game and “I'm sure he'll leave no stone unturned to do something meaningful for Pakistan Cricket.”

Tareen wished him and his team all the best.

Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Khan Tahreen has won the bid for the sixth franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ali, a young politician from Lodhran was keen to buy the PSL’s franchise Multan Sultans.

The Multan Consortium led by Ali Tareen has won the franchise rights for the sixth team, by exceeding the reserve price, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.