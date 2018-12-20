Ranveer Singh plays matchmaker for Sara Ali Khan, introduces her to Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan, the newbie in B-town that has taken over the internet by storm, was in an interview earlier quoted to confess she has a crush on actor Kartik Aaryan.



As much as Sara’s confession was out in the open, the two young actors hadn’t met each other ever. But thanks to Ranveer Singh who put his matchmaking skills to use to introduce his Simmba co-actor to Kartik at an event recently.

The newly-married actor decided to be the perfect wingman for Sara when he made Kartik hold hands with her.

Sara and Kartik were seen blushing and smiling coyly as Ranveer flashed a huge grin.

“I am glad you guys have met,” said Ranveer making a heart emoji with his hands at the end.

