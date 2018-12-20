IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

Mumbai Indians bought six players at the IPL Auction 2019 with Barinder Sran being their biggest buy for Rs 3.40 crore, followed by Lasith Malinga for Rs 2 crore.

Following is the list of Mumbai Indians’ complete squad:

1. Lasith Malinga - Rs 2 cr - Bowler

2. Anmolpreet Singh - Rs 80 lakh - Batsman

3. Barinder Sran - Rs 3.4 cr - Bowler

4. Pankaj Jaiswal - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

5. Rasikh Dar - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

6. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 1 crore - All-rounder

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and Jason Behrendorff.