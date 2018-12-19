Nawaz Sharif’s fate hangs in balance as court reserves verdict in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption refernces against former prime minister Nawaz Sharf has reserved the verdicts and will announce them on Monday, Geo News reported.



The National Accountability Bureau had concluded its arguments in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against the former PM and objected to the defence counsel’s plea to give them more time to contest the case.



Judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz’s request on the ground that granting more time could delay the cases.

The judge told the parties that any additional documents may be submitted in the court by Friday, December 21.

The Supreme Court on December 07 had directed the court to expeditiously wrap up the hearing by December 24.