Wed Dec 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 19, 2018

Watch: PM Imran Khan looks dapper in old kite flying video

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

An old video of Prime Minister Imran Khan flying kite  began  circulating on the social media  after reports emerged that the Punjab government intends to lift ban on Basant celebrations.

 Clad in traditional shalwar qamiz and donning sun glasses,  Khan looks snazzy  as he   pulls the string. 

The former Pakistan cricket captain is accompanied by another man on the   the rooftop of a building .

Minister okays Basant festival in February

Punjab Information Minister  Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday announced to celebrate Basant festival in Punjab during the second week of February, a decision that was widely  applauded on the social media.

At a press conference, he said the government had decided in principle to celebrate Basant, adding that Basant was the cultural festival of Lahore.

To a question, Punjab Culture Minister said exact date for the Basant festival would be announced in a few days but it had been decided to celebrate Basant during the second week of February 2019. 

