Watch: PM Imran Khan looks dapper in old kite flying video

An old video of Prime Minister Imran Khan flying kite began circulating on the social media after reports emerged that the Punjab government intends to lift ban on Basant celebrations.



Clad in traditional shalwar qamiz and donning sun glasses, Khan looks snazzy as he pulls the string.

The former Pakistan cricket captain is accompanied by another man on the the rooftop of a building .

Minister okays Basant festival in February

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday announced to celebrate Basant festival in Punjab during the second week of February, a decision that was widely applauded on the social media.

At a press conference, he said the government had decided in principle to celebrate Basant, adding that Basant was the cultural festival of Lahore.

To a question, Punjab Culture Minister said exact date for the Basant festival would be announced in a few days but it had been decided to celebrate Basant during the second week of February 2019.