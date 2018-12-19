Pakistan weather forecast: Mainly cold and dry weather expected

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while the northern parts will remain under extreme cold conditions on Wednesday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central/southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours, the PMD stated in media advisory.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central /southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in few central and southern Punjab.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -11°C, Gupis -07°C, Quetta, Astore -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Kalat, Kalam -04°C, Gilgit, Dalabndin -03°C, Bagrote, Dir, Malamjabba, Chitral, Rawalakot -02°C, Drosh -01°C.