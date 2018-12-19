Ranveer Singh reveals ‘key to sustaining a romantic relationship’

The hottest couple in B-Town Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become the pin-up for a colossal number of people all across the globe with their enchanting tale of love and now the newly married groom has come forth revealing the secret ingredient to a steady relationship.



Amidst an interview with PTI, the 34-year-old megastar revealed how in order to maintain a romantic relationship it is essential for the pair to be best friends with each other.

“Being best friends with each other is truly dynamic. We are deeply in love with each other but above all we are best friends. We are each other’s support system, companions. We have a lot of fun together,” he stated.

The Padmaavat star went on to add: “Being each other’s best friend is truly paramount, where you can share silences, laughter and light moments. To have somebody who makes the passing of the lifetime a pleasant experience every day is very rare and precious.”

“I feel like the two greatest things I’ve done in my life is, one, become an actor and two, get myself the most amazing life partner one can hope for,” he adds further.

The duo who had started dating on the sets of their film Ram Leela had recently tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como in a private and extravagant wedding.