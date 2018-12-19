close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

CPEC: Time-lapse video of bridge erection

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity. 

Both the countries are jointly  working on the project to  rapidly modernize Pakistani infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones.

Ding Zhao Jie, a senior Chinese official, on Tuesday shared daily drone video of  the bridge erection that is being built on CPEC motorway between  Sukkur and  Multan. 

The drone video, shot  in November,   shows the fast pace of work on  the project.

CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan.


