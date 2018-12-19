CPEC: Time-lapse video of bridge erection

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity.



Both the countries are jointly working on the project to rapidly modernize Pakistani infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones.

Ding Zhao Jie, a senior Chinese official, on Tuesday shared daily drone video of the bridge erection that is being built on CPEC motorway between Sukkur and Multan.

The drone video, shot in November, shows the fast pace of work on the project.

CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan.





